'Amar Singh Chamkila' star Diljit Dosanjh reveals Ed Sheeran rehearsed in Punjabi for 'two or three days'

Updated on: 11 April,2024 05:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Last month, Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh took the stage by storm. Adding to the excitement, Sheeran even sang in Punjabi, a surprise that delighted the crowd

'Amar Singh Chamkila' star Diljit Dosanjh reveals Ed Sheeran rehearsed in Punjabi for 'two or three days'

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Last month, Ed Sheeran visited India as part of his highly anticipated Mathematics Tour. At his concert in Mumbai, he got the crowd moving to his music. However, what really excited the audience was a special performance by Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The duo took the stage by storm. Adding to the excitement, Sheeran even sang in Punjabi, a surprise that delighted the crowd.


'Amar Singh Chamkila' star Diljit Dosanjh reveals Ed Sheeran rehearsed singing in Punjabi 


It turns out he came up with the idea himself and practiced his Punjabi just days before the performance. Talk about exciting stuff! Diljit Dosanjh, who is getting ready for his upcoming musical drama film "Amar Singh Chamkila," recently had a chat with Netflix India. In the interview, he talked about his memorable performance with international star Ed Sheeran.


Dosanjh mentioned that the idea wasn't his; it was actually Ed's initiative. He also shared that Ed was quite enthusiastic about it and they rehearsed together for a few days leading up to the performance.

Discussing Ed's preparation to sing in Punjabi, Diljit mentioned in an interview, “It wasn’t my idea, he was very excited and he had rehearsed for two or three days. His band had made the song and sent it to us a week or 10 days in advance. Till the last minute, he felt that if he could not sing, I should carry on. I thought if he managed to sing in Punjabi it would be the first time in his life that it would happen.”

Diljit further continued, “Nobody ever imagined Ed Sheeran would sing in Punjabi, so that was a big deal to me. On the stage too, I was just listening to him, I wanted him to sing more.”

On the work front:

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his film Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama will start streaming on Netflix on April 12. Diljit who started his career as a singer still considers his interests more learned towards tunes. In a recent interview, Diljit Dosanjh said that he feels he doesn’t have the necessary qualities of an actor.

During a candid chat with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about his views on acting and fame. Despite his success in the field with the latest release of 'Crew', he mentioned, "I believe that acting is not my forte; it's a distinct craft. I feel I lack the necessary qualities to be an actor. If an opportunity arises that aligns with my skills and interests, I do consider it, but my main focus is on playing music."

