Amitabh Bachchan shut down trolls who questioned him for greeting his fans bare feet on Sundays

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo of him greeting his fans outside his home on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan goes bare feet to meet fans, says 'My well wishers on Sunday are my temple' x 00:00

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans every Sunday from Jalsa, his bungalow in Juhu. Taking to his Instagram, on Tuesday he posted a picture from his last Sunday greeting with his fans.

The 80-year-old actor has been seen greeting his fans bare feet on Sundays, which has often become a matter of discussion. On Tuesday, he shut down all questions by mentioning that he refers to his well-wishers as his "temple". Sharing the photo with his 34.3mn followers on Instagram, Bachchan wrote, "… they ask me somewhat contentiously .. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them : ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ (sic)!! 'You got a problem with that !!!'"

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, he is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama along with a red and blue jacket. The picture was taken from the back as the actor is seen interacting with his fans. A huge group of people were seen clicking pictures of the moment while his security was seen handling the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Right after the actor posted the picture, his comment section was filled with love, all coming from joyous fans. A fan wrote, "Only you can do. Long live sir." While another fan said, "Perfectly right! Gesture of reverential respect for loyal, ardent Fans." Some other comments included words like, "beautiful heart, most touching words ever", "it's priceless", and "Amitabh Bachchan sir love you."

Bachchan's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy and his granddaughter Navya Naveli, both dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

From 1982, almost every Sunday, Big B has been stepping out to meet his fans outside his bungalow Jalsa in Mumbai. Fans gather at the gates every Sunday to catch a glimpse of the actor, and Bachchan has rarely ever missed a chance to interact with them on weekends.

In April 2021, the actor started keeping drinking water outside his home to quench the thirst of people during summer. Big B started keeping a big mataka full of drinking water outside his home. Recently, in another generous gesture, the 80-year-old star has gotten a lemon juice stall stationed outside his bungalow for his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in director Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. 'Project K' is an Indian science fiction action film which will be released in January 2024.