Mouni Roy opens new restaurant named 'Badmaash' in Mumbai, adds a signature cocktail 'Mounilicious' to the menu

Badmaash, the Indian cuisine restaurant, has recently opened a new outlet in Mumbai, co-owned by actor Mouni Roy. The restaurant promises to offer a high-energy dining experience with its Indian food, zesty cocktails and immaculate vibes.

With her passion for food, Mouni Roy brings her vision to life through the brand's values and ethos. The menu at Badmaash features Mouni's personal favourite dish, the Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps, along with the signature cocktail - Mounilicious, a delectable blend of gin and elderflower infused with a subtle hint of curry leaves.

Speaking about her new venture, Mouni Roy said, "I am thrilled to open Badmaash, a restaurant that represents my love for progressive Indian cuisine. The menu at Badmaash is an absolute delight, and I am excited to share this culinary journey with everyone. The Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps is one of my personal favourites, and I can't wait for everyone to try it. The Mounilicious cocktail is also a must-try, a perfect blend of flavours and a subtle hint of curry leaves that will surprise your taste buds."

Badmaash in Mumbai will offer its patrons an unforgettable experience. The restaurant's tiger-themed interiors and attention to detail, including the use of warm grey, gold metals, wood and greens, really help to transport diners into a lush wildlife-inspired setting.

Dawn Thomas, Managing Director, and Co-founder of V&RO Hospitality said, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our fourth outlet in Mumbai, following the success and love Badmaash has received in Bangalore and Kolkata. Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood, is a perfect city for a fun concept like ours. Our progressive modern Indian cuisine, along with our signature cocktails and an unbeatable vibe, makes Badmaash the perfect addition to Mumbai’s vibrant dining scene. We are delighted to have Mouni Roy on board, and can't wait to bring our unique flavours and entertainment to this amazing city together!"