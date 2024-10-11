Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 today. The legendary star stepped outside his house to greet his fans who were waiting since morning

Amitabh Bachchan (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on 82nd birthday, see pics x 00:00

For decades, Indian cinema superstar Amitabh Bachchan has dominated with his acting prowess. His fan following has only got stronger with time. Therefore it is no surprise that on his birthday, fans gathered outside his bungalow, Jalsa, to catch a glimpse of him. From morning, fans started gathering holding birthday banners and gifts for the superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the evening, Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside and waved to his fans. Wearing an off-white kurta and colourful shawl, the legendary actor stood on the podium of his gate and greeted his fans. He was all smiles as he waved to his fans and soaked in their love and admiration for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Amitabh Bachchan receives special birthday gift from Poland

On this special day, the actor received 'the most revered gift' from the City of Wroclaw, Poland. Taking to his Twitter, Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the beautiful musical tribute, which holds a special place in his heart as it pays homage to his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan's legacy.

Big B posted a video of the musical tribute he received on his birthday on his social media handles. In the video, a group of young girls play the tunes of his father’s 'Madhushala' on violins. This tribute is undoubtedly one of the most precious gifts for the actor, as it honours his late father's work.

While sharing the video, Bachchan included a heartfelt caption. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote,'"The day of birth... and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different from the time now... and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland."'

Reflecting on his personal connection with Poland, he continued, '"The City of Wroclaw, Poland, as you all may know, gave me the Ambassador declaration of the City during my last visit there. It is the City of Literature also, and they have placed a molding of Babuji on their main Square. It is also the City of Elfs, and they honored Babuji with this statue. They have even named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Street Square."'

An emotional Amitabh concluded his note by describing the gift as 'most loving, generous, and overwhelming,' and added, '"Young musicians play the violin as a tribute to Babuji's 'Madhushala', the tune in which he sang it... at all the prominent locations of the City. It is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture, and words fail me in expressing my emotions at this point."'

T 5160 - The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now ..



and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw , Poland ..



The City of Wroclaw, Poland as you all may know gave me the… pic.twitter.com/4E0zeJVNlC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan' with Rajinikanth was released in theatres yesterday. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier.