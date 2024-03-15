Earlier in the day it was reported that megastar Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. However, he was seen all hearty and healthy watching cricket in the evening

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan spotted enjoying ISPL cricket match with Abhishek Bachchan, calls hospital report 'fake news' x 00:00

Since Friday morning some reports suggested megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized. Some reports also suggested that the actor had undergone angioplasty. However, through the day there was no confirmation from the office of the actor or the hospital. Now, as the day nears an end Amitabh Bachchan was spotted enjoying a cricket match played by his team 'Majhi Mumbai' at ISPL.

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani shows Bachchan rooting for his team in the Indian Street Premiere League team along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The ISPL final match between Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai and Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's 'Tiigers of Kolkata' team is underway currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans were in equal amounts shocked and relieved to see Bachchan all hearty and healthy. "Relex Boys : Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka duplicate hai , asli Amitabh Bachchan Hospital Mai Hai... ," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "Par ye to hospitalized the".

Another person commented, "Toh 2024 me stadium ko Hospital bolte hai".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier in the day, as speculations swirled, different sources had different stories to tell various media outlets about Bachchan's health. Though the reports could not be independently verified, #Amitabh Bachchan and #Kokilaben Hospital were top trends on X for much of the day.

The reports started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty -- a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels -- to remove a blockage in his leg. And there were some who reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery.

That the superstar had posted a cryptic message on X at noon on Friday added to the mystery. "T 4950 in gratitude ever," he said. An hour later, he put out a promotional video on son Abhishek's 'Majhi Mumbai' team for the Street Premier League.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath'. His upcoming films include Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki AD 2898'. He will also be seen featuring alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film, 'Vettaiyan'.