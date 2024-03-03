Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Neetu Kapoor shares picture-perfect moments with Ranbir-Alia, Kareena-Saif from the wedding

Neetu Kapoor shared a happy family portrait with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

Actor Neetu Kapoor, who is currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat to be part of pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, shared "Fam jam" pictures from the day 2 bash. Taking to Instagram, Neetu treated fans with a glimpse featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

The image captured Ranbir striking pose in a blue kurta pyjama, and Alia looked radiant in golden lehenga. Neetu Kapoor looked elegant in a yellow ethnic ensemble. Kareena exuded charm in a shimmering saree, while Saif wore a stylish Indo-western ensemble. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Fam jam. @abujanisandeepkhosla @dedhiajewellers."

As soon as the image was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Saba Pataudi wrote, "Gorgeous!" Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "Shining." One of the users wrote, "Picture perfect." Another user commented, "Beautiful family."

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. A three day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media. Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations. Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Wednesday with 'anna seva'. At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents, which will continue for the next few days to seek the blessings of the native community.

March 2, 2024, marks Day 2 of the festivities with 'A Walk on the Wildside,' set outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The 'jungle fever' dress code will be embraced before transitioning to 'Mela Rouge,' a fusion of South Asian activities, where guests are encouraged to showcase their favourite South Asian attire.

(With inputs from ANI)