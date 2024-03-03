Breaking News
Anant-Radhika pre-wedding update: Arijit Singh, Shaan and others reach Jamnagar ahead of their performances

Updated on: 03 March,2024 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding update: Renowned singers including Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shaan, Udit Narayan, and Sukhwinder Singh are set to mesmerize the audience with their performances

In Pic: Arijit Singh and Shaan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding update: The grand celebration started on March 1. Today, March 3, marks the third and the last day of the celebration. Today is supposed to be the ‘Hastakshar’ function, and after that, there’s supposed to be a musical night. According to reports, following the Maha Aarti, renowned singers will perform for the guests.


On day 3's schedule, following the Maha Aarti, renowned singers including Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Shaan, Udit Narayan, and Sukhwinder Singh are set to mesmerize the audience with their performances during the night. Additionally, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur, Mohit Chauhan, and Lucky Ali will also enchant the audience with their musical talents throughout the night at the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.


Arijit Singh, who arrived in Jamnagar a while ago, sported a casual look with a white T-shirt paired with a jacket and blue jeans. Apart from that, Akon, Shreya Ghoshal and Shaan were also clicked as they reached Jamnagar today. Earlier celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, , Sanjay Dutt and others were also snapped as they landed in Jamnagar.


About the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

Diljit Dosanjh, the actor and singer, had an energetic performance on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. He brought Kareena Kapoor Khan onto the stage, got her dancing to his tunes, and even playfully compared her to international popstars like Rihanna and Beyonce. The crowd was thrilled by the lively atmosphere he created.

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen introducing Kareena on stage with the words, "There might be Rihanna, there might be Beyonce, but for us, it's her, Kareena." This playful comment made Kareena blush on stage, and the crowd cheered in appreciation of the compliment. After the introduction, Diljit Dosanjh proceeded to perform the hit song "Proper Patola." Kareena Kapoor Khan joined in, showcasing her dance moves on the grand stage, much to the delight of the ecstatic crowd.

In a separate video, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted on stage alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends, including Ananya Panday. The group danced along to the popular Punjabi singer's hit single 'Lover,' adding to the already festive and lively atmosphere of the event.

pritam chakraborty shaan arijit singh shreya ghoshal Entertainment News bollywood Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant celebrity wedding
