In Pic: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Orry. (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone's baby gets Orry-fied at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, see pic x 00:00

Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, attended the grand sangeet ceremony in a stunning purple saree. A picture of Deepika posing with her husband Ranveer Singh and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is now melting hearts online.

In the picture shared by Orry, the social media sensation is seen striking his signature pose, but this time he is touching Deepika's baby bump. As soon as Orry posted the picture, fans started reacting to it. One fan shared, "Look at you blessing the baby." Another fan wrote, "We got Orry touching Deepika's baby before GTA VI." A third user wrote, "Looks like 'Sumathi' finally let someone touch her cutest baby bump!"

Latest update on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony, a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

On Friday, July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony. Clad in a white shirt, trousers, and a cap, Justin performed some of his iconic tracks like ‘Baby,’ ‘Boyfriend,’ and ‘Sorry.’ The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other celebs.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who married in 2018, announced their pregnancy in March this year. The baby is due in September. In the meantime, Deepika is soaking up the success of her latest movie, "Kalki 2898 AD." Recently, Ranveer accompanied her for a screening and was all praises for his wife. On the acting front, Ranveer will headline Farhan Akhtar’s "Don 3," which will arrive in 2025.