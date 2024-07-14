Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding on July 12 and they sure had a great time!

Dr Nene at Anant-Radhika's wedding

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit's got herself a Bollywood convert! Dr. Nene's moves take over the Ambani wedding festivities x 00:00

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding on July 12. They posted a video on Instagram showing them having a great time with Bollywood celebrities at the star-studded event.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, set to Crew's remix of Madhuri's iconic song "Choli Ke Peeche," is captioned, "Amazing times celebrating the wedding of Anant and Radhika! Spectacular Baraat. Fabulous friends and family coming together and having fun!" In the video, Shriram captures the joyful moments, including his wife's graceful dance moves and his own enthusiastic participation in the festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

The video includes appearances by Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and many other Bollywood stars. Shriram also took photos and videos with celebrities like Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Ranbir Kapoor, who posed for him.

What else happened at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding?

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Interestingly, guests were spotted arriving at the venue, and part of the groom's team decided to give a shoutout to Anant with customized outfits during the baraat. Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it, while Meezaan Jafri’s outfit read, “DDC (Dudh Ke Dhule Hue Chokre)”. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh were also a part of the lot.

As a token of appreciation, Anant gifted his groomsmen a limited edition watch that comes at a whopping price of Rs 2 crore. The watch - Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar comes with a 41mm 18k rose gold dial with dark blue sub-dials sapphire crystal.

Man of the hour, the groom Anant, wore a custom Sabyasachi ensemble for his Jaimala ceremony. The event captivated hearts given how opulent it was, with Radhika arriving in a boat, Anant looking lovingly at his bride, getting emotional while exchanging vows, and more. However, it was this piece of accessory that stole the attention.