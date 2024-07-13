The social media sensation took to Instagram to document the fashionable moments from the night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

Listen to this article Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Zendaya's stylist Luxury Law spotted! Orry shares unseen moments from Anant-Radhika wedding x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony last night captured global attention. The Varmala ceremony was attended by high-profile celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Orry shares unseen moments from Anant-Radhika wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Many wished to witness the event firsthand! While the official video of the ceremony is not out yet, Orry took it upon himself to showcase all the A-listers' outfits.

The social media sensation took to Instagram to document the fashionable moments from the night. Orry featured the outfits of mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, Zendaya's stylist Luxury Law, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more. They all struck their best poses for Orry's camera!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding baarat

Several celebrities danced to the tunes of hit Hindi tracks. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Janhvi Kapoor danced enthusiastically at Anant's baraat. International celebrity John Cena also joined in dancing to Hindi music with the baraat, which was a unique experience for the actor-wrestler. On the other hand Rajinikant shaking a leg on 'Gallan Gudiyaan' was not a part of our 2024 wishlist.

A video of Baba Ramdev dancing with the groom, Anant Ambani, made its way to Instagram. In the video, we could see Ramdev and Anant shaking a leg on 'Zingat,' and we can't stop watching this short clip.

Schedule of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies

July 13: The Shubh Aashirwad, which is the blessings ceremony, will take place on the second day. Guests are requested to wear Indian formal attire, which typically includes elegant and sophisticated traditional outfits such as sarees, salwar suits, or kurta-pajamas.

July 14: The Mangal Utsav, which is the wedding reception, will take place on the last day. For this event, guests are encouraged to dress in Indian chic attire.

According to India Today, the Ambanis are in discussions with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform at the wedding celebrations in Mumbai. Sources say that singers might come to India to perform at the grand Ambani wedding celebrations scheduled from July 12 to July 14. They also mentioned that negotiations are currently ongoing to finalize these artists for the wedding events.