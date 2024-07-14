Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Video of Shah Rukh Khan meeting pregnant Deepika Padukone melts hearts, watch

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 July,2024 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: A new video that is going viral shows King Khan meeting his closest friends, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh.

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan meeting Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his chivalry and kind gestures. Recently, a video of him touching Big B's feet and meeting Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding made everyone go 'aww'. Now, a new video that is going viral shows King Khan meeting his closest friends, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen hugging pregnant Deepika Padukone.


The video, which is now going viral, shows Deepika Padukone getting up as Shah Rukh Khan approaches her to greet her. In the video, the close friends can be seen exchanging a warm hug. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's friendship dates back to the actress's debut in Bollywood. Deepika debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om', and since then they have done several films together, including 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', and their recent ones being 'Pathaan' and 'Jawaan'.



About Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. Deepika Padukone, who’s expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, skipped the baraat ceremony. For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, posted about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R.’ Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.

About Anant and Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony

After the wedding concluded on July 12, the Ambani family hosted a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for the couple. During the ceremony, guests from around the globe came and blessed the newlyweds. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also attended the ceremony and gave his blessing to Anant and Radhika.

