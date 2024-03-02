Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh have flown to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. They were seen chilling with Dwayne Bravo

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh hang out with Dwayne Bravo at the wedding, see pics x 00:00

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. With the presence of top Bollywood celebrities and international sensations, the event has reached unmatched levels of grandeur.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. Several pictures and videos from the day 1 event are going viral on social media. And, the much-awaited one of King Khan is finally here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former captain of the West Indies cricket team Dwayne Bravo took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the event featuring himself, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion 🇹🇹 (@djbravo47)

SRK looked handsome as always in his signature blazer set look. Bravo wore a white shirt and matching pants that he teamed up with a black and white striped blazer. Father-to-be and actor Ranveer Singh looked dapper as he wore an all-white suit. He opted for a heavy beard and accessorized his look with black and red shades.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Wedding vibes! Chilling with the big boys! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets Cricket #SirChampion." As soon as the pictures were shared fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Bravo with badshah of Bollywood king khan." Another user commented, "Champion with king.''

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have already begun in Jamnagar. From pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Ambani's three-day pre-wedding festivities are a grand affair.

From Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the celebrations. Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

(With inputs from ANI)