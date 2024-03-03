Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding update: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen shaking a leg with Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani on 'Kesariya'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dance to Kesariya

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding update: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt shake a leg with Akash Ambani-Shloka Ambani on Kesariya

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding update: Last night was one of the grandest nights in the country as it was day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration. Yesterday night featured a ‘Mela Rogue’ function, and from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan sharing the stage, dancing to 'Naatu Naatu,' to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani giving a sweet romantic performance, the night witnessed many never-seen-before moments on stage. Now, another video from the celebration is making us go crazy.

This new video has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the very famous song from their film Brahmastra. The two were seen shaking a leg with Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani on 'Kesariya.' The two couples wowed the audience with their moves at the Mela Rogue function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration. Earlier in the morning, Alia Bhatt posted a series of lovely pictures from last night. In the pictures, Alia was seen wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga set, while her dear husband complemented her in a blue kurta.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan shake a leg

Fans were in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous ‘Oscar-winning’ track ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves. Aamir Khan was not to be left behind and joined in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.

What stood out was not just their coordinated ‘Naatu Naatu’ moves but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from ‘Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din,’ and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are expecting their first child, didn’t miss the chance to light up the dance floor and impress the guests at the celebration. They showcased their dancing skills to the song 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from Ranveer’s movie 'Dil Dhadakne Do.' The couple also enjoyed performing dandiya together, adding their signature energy to the already joyful atmosphere of the event.