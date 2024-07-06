To manage traffic for the event, Mumbai Police announced new traffic arrangements on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Varun Grover

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming wedding on July 12 is already making headlines. Their grand sangeet ceremony on July 5, held at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra Kurla Complex, was attended by many top celebrities.

Varun Grover pokes fun at Mumbai police's traffic plan

To manage traffic for the event, Mumbai Police announced new traffic arrangements on X (formerly known as Twitter). Writer and filmmaker Varun Grover humorously reshared the Mumbai Police's post.

Varun Grover, known for writing films like Masaan and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and directing All India Rank, shared his thoughts on X about Mumbai Police's traffic notice. This notice was related to the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Center in BKC.

The Mumbai Police's tweet read, "Due to a public event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex on July 5th & from July 12th to 15th, 2024, the following traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth flow of traffic."

Quoting the tweet, Varun wrote, "Monarchy creating anarchy." Highlighting the words "public event" in the Mumbai Police's tweet and adding a hashtag, he wrote, "lol."

Latest update on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.