A clip shows Ranbir Kapoor being handed a business card by a man while dancing at the baraat.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Man gives his business card to Ranbir Kapoor while dancing at Anant Ambani's baraat, video goes viral x 00:00

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt graced the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The couple looked beautiful in traditional outfits. Alia opted for a pink coloured sari. She completed her look with a maang tika, jhumkas, and a stunning neckpiece. Ranbir chose to wear a sherwani for the occasion. Alia was seen holding Ranbir's hand as they posed for the camera with a smile. Alia also took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, a viral video of Ranbir from the baraat is going viral, however, he is not making headlines for his dance or fashion, but rather something unusual. A clip shows Ranbir being handed a business card by a man who has a brief conversation with the actor. Check out the video below.

Somebody gave their business card to Ranbir 🎯😂#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/hOTjUnselF — Spirit crown🔥🙂‍↕️ (@Crown_Kapoor) July 12, 2024

The high-profile wedding ceremony also saw the presence of Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Smriti Irani, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. It is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year and also features Vedang Raina. The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film titled ‘Alpha’ which features Sharvari Wagh and Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia will also share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’. The two have previously worked with the movie maverick in ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ respectively.

(With inputs from Agencies)