Anant-Radhika pre-wedding updates: Diljit Dosanjh arrives in Jamnagar ahead of his much-anticipated performance

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding updates: On the second day of the celebration, superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at the airport, arriving in Jamnagar

Pic: Diljit Dosanjh reaches Jamnagar. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding updates: The Ambani family commenced the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant yesterday. Today, on the second day of the celebration, superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at the airport, arriving in Jamnagar. It has been reported that Diljit will be performing at the pre-wedding celebration.

Diljit Dosanjh looked dashing as he opted for a white kurta and paired it with a red pagg. The actor-singer waved at the crowd as he was snapped at the airport. Apart from Diljit, several other celebrities are expected to arrive in Jamnagar today.

About the first day of Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

Pop sensation Rihanna, took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as the global music icon made a dazzling entrance and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performances. Rihanna looked captivating in a sheer lime-green outfit paired with a bright pink cape adjoining a cap. She was decked up with Indian jewellery comprising multiple necklaces and earrings.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

The couple got engaged in a traditional Gujarati ceremony known as Gol Dhana in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with 'anna seva.' At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents, continuing for the next few days to seek the blessings of the native community.

March 2, 2024, marks Day 2 of the festivities with 'A Walk on the Wildside,' set outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The 'jungle fever' dress code will be embraced before transitioning to 'Mela Rouge,' a fusion of South Asian activities, where guests are encouraged to showcase their favourite South Asian attire.

Diljit Dosanjh on work front

On the work front, the actor has quite an interesting lineup. He will next be seen in the Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer 'Crew,' which will be released on the big screens on March 29, 2024. The actor also has Imtiaz Ali’s 'Chamkila' alongside Parineeti Chopra.