Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ananya Panday calls mother best friend wishes her happy birthday

Ananya Panday calls mother 'best friend', wishes her happy birthday

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"My best friend! Happy birthday Mama, you're my whole entire universe," captioned the 'Student of the Year 2' actor on Instagram

Ananya Panday calls mother 'best friend', wishes her happy birthday

Picture courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account


Bollywood diva Ananya Panday wished her mother a happy birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on social media, calling her 'best friend'.

"My best friend! Happy birthday Mama, you're my whole entire universe," captioned the 'Student of the Year 2' actor on Instagram.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)


Show full article

Ananya Panday bhavna pandey Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK