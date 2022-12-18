Breaking News
Ananya Panday dazzles in golden-ivory saree

Updated on: 18 December,2022 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a series of clicks in which she left people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look

Ananya Panday dazzles in golden-ivory saree

Ananya Panday. Pic/Instagram


Bollywood actor Ananya Panday never fails to stun her fans with her fashion sense. On Friday, she dropped some pictures where she nailed the ethnic look in a beautiful ivory coloured saree.


The actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a series of clicks in which she left people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look.



In the first picture, Ananya was seen wearing noodle strap golden blouse that she paired with ivory coloured saree.


The actor struck an elegant pose, as she is seen looking downward, keeping her eyes closed. The image also offers a close look at her dewy makeup and matching chandbali earrings.

In the second image, the actor poses for the camera, giving a vivid look at her outfit. Ananya holds a matching clutch in the image.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in a Pan-India action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in the comedy 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Also Read: Dad-daughter duo of Chunky and Ananya Panday Messimerised

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

