Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ananya Panday poses with AbRam Khan at KKR Vs LSG match take a look
Updated on: 14 April,2024 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Check out Ananya Panday's photos with AbRam Khan before the KKR Vs LSG match. The pictures capture their pre-match excitement and are too cute to miss!

Shah Rukh Khan attended the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Sunday, accompanied by his children Suhana Khan and AbRam. As the owner of the KKR franchise, Khan has been a regular at their matches this year, and AbRam's presence added to the star-studded affair. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, a close friend of Suhana Khan, also joined them and shared adorable selfies with AbRam from the match.


On April 14, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to pose with AbRam Khan. The two posed adorably amid the KKR Vs LSG match. Ananya was dressed casually in a white t-shirt emblazoned with KKR logo. AbRam was dressed similarly. She captioned the picture, "Two Tomatoes who love KKR"


Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor share a sweet moment

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with actress Shraddha Kapoor, recently shared a glimpse of a lovely gift sent by the latter. Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, Ananya posted a video showcasing a delicate gold necklace adorned with star charms.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress also thanked her bestie Shraddha for the thoughtful gesture.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "Thank you @shraddhakapoor. I feel like a star." The 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress was quick to respond to her post with "You beauty!"

On the work front:

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is now gearing up for her upcoming ventures, 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' Additionally, she is set to captivate audiences with her presence in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'

(With Inputs from ANI)

