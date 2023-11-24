Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her first home, designed by Gauri Khan

Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her new house and thanked Gauri Khan for designing it perfectly for her

Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday. Pic/Instagram

Ananya Panday became the owner of a luxurious new apartment in Mumbai. She performed a puja at her abode on Dhanteras this year. Today, the actress shared a glimpse of her 'dream home' and thanked Gauri Khan for designing it for her.

Sharing pictures with Gauri, Ananya wrote, "my first home .. my dream home (red heart emoji) thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me (red heart emoji) you’re the best, love you!!!

On Dhanteras 2023, Ananya shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "My OWN home !! Need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras (sic)."

Gauri and Ananya share a family-like relationship. The actress is Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan's childhood best friend. Suhana, Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, are among the popular buddies in tinsel town.

Workwise, Ananya will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. A source close to Vikramaditya's film said, "Vikramaditya and Ananya come from different schools of cinema. She was thrilled to work with a filmmaker of his calibre. Control, which sees the actor play an Instagram influencer, is a fast-paced movie. She considers it her most complex role to date."

The source added, "Ananya was praised for her performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan [2021]. As directors, Vikramaditya and Shakun have had quite an influence on her. In 2024, she wants to choose substantial roles over glamorous ones."

On Koffee With Karan 8, Ananya reacted to dealing with trolls. She said, "Honestly, I don't want to sound like I'm victimising myself, saying oh it's so tough for me. It's tough for everyone. It's not easy for anyone in this business no matter at what stage they're in their careers. All I have ever worked for is validation. I'm the daughter of a man who is a huge people pleaser. In every aspect of my life, I just wanted love from people."

The actress further shared, "I do want people to think that I'm worthy of the opportunities I have got so far. I'm waiting for good work to come to me and I'm quite excited for the kind of work I'm doing." Ananya added, "I felt that love, but sometimes I feel like I haven't yet gotten the respect from people, and that's something I am working towards and hoping for eventually because I do want to feel validated as a good actor, and I want people to think that I am worthy of the opportunities I have received."