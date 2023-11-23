Suhana Khan wished Agastya Nanda with a picture from his birthday celebration with the team of The Archies. The two will be making their debut together in Zoya Akhtar's film

Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan

Listen to this article Suhana Khan drops a heart while wishing 'birthday boy' Agastya Nanda x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to wish Agastya Nanda The two will be making their debut with the film The Archies The Archies will be released on Netflix on December 7

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to wish her co-star Agastya Nanda on his 23rd birthday. The two star kids will be seen making their debut together in the film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana shared an old picture with Agastya and wrote, "Birthday boy". In anther picture, where she is seen sharing frame with Agastya and Mihir Ahuja, she dropped a white heart emoji. The second emoji was clicked last night at Agastya's birthday celebration with the team of The Archies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are rumoured to be in a relationship. However, the two have never spoken about the same.

Meanwhile, in a video posted by Ahuja, Agastya could be seen cutting his birthday cake while Suhana Khan stands next to him and claps for him. While nobody else is visible, many people could be heard singing the birthday song for him. Mihir also shared some pictures with Agastya and wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie..keep VaVaVooomingg through the life."

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'The Archies' which received a good response from the fans.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

Apart from Agastya, the Netflix film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Apart from this, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.