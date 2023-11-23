Agastya Nanda turns 23, gets sweet birthday wishes from mother Shweta, sister Navya, uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Agastya Nanda turns 23 today. On his birthday, his family members including his mother, sister, and uncle Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share unseen pictures of the upcoming star

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the release of his debut film 'The Archies'. The young man has already made an impression with his glimpses in trailer and songs from the film. Today, as he turns 23, a few days before the release of his film, the actor has been flooded with wishes from his family members on social media.

Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to social media to share a childhood picture of Agastya and wrote, "Happy 23-23-23 son ~ may your brave heart take you on the best adventures, may those adventures serve you well & May you never forget how loved and valued you are". In the picture a little Agastya is seen munching on a snack while he is distracted by something/someone not in the frame.

Agastya's older sister Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram feed to wish her baby brother. She shared a picture of Agastya sitting on her lap. The pictures seems to have been clicked on the sets of The Archies when Navya went to visit him. "Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town," she wrote.

"May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!," she added. Reacting to the post, their mother wrote, "I’m going to cry! Stoppppp. Love you Aggie".

Agastya's maternal uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan also wished his nephew on Instagram. Sharing an old picture of Agastya wearing black shades and giving a poker faced pose, he wrote, "Happy birthday Archie Andrews! Stay cool."

Agastya will be seen playing the role of Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's musical 'The Archies'. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie is based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. They navigate romance and friendship in the 1960s as they come together for the future of their town, Riverdale, when developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.