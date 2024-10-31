The post included a sweet throwback video from one of her childhood birthday parties, plus a recent picture from today’s celebration. Take a look!

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday yesterday. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying she's always loved birthdays. The post included a sweet throwback video from one of her childhood birthday parties, plus a recent picture from yesterday's celebration. In the photos and clips, Ananya is seen posing with her parents, Bhavana and Chunky Panday. She also thanked her friends and fans for their warm wishes.

Ananya Panday celebrates her birthday with family

Ananya Panday has always been open and genuine on social media, and her birthday posts today show just how much she loves celebrating her big day. In the first picture, she’s seen at her party posing with her parents, who are hugging her as she gets ready to cut her cake. She then shares a childhood video of a birthday party where she’s holding onto her parents in the same sweet way.

The third photo gives a close-up of her birthday cake, decorated with a picture of her and her dog, plus a fun nod to Kareena Kapoor’s famous line as "Poo" in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The next picture has her cuddling her pet dog, and the last one shows her celebrating her birthday at work with a cake-cutting.

Ananya Panday's boyfriend Walker Blanco wishes her

Additionally, after months of rumours and fan speculation, actress Ananya Panday’s boyfriend, Walker Blanco, has officially confirmed their relationship on social media. For Ananya’s birthday, Walker shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with a lovely photo of her.

In the picture, Ananya is seen smiling with her hand resting on her head, and Walker captioned it, “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!” The post quickly drew attention, with fans excited to see the couple finally go public.

In the photo, Ananya is seen wearing a blue top and a soft pink lip gloss, and her love life has been a hot topic lately. She was previously rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, but they reportedly split earlier this year.

But who is Walker Blanco?

As per reports, Walker hails from Chicago, Illinois, and has spent most of his life in Miami, Florida. It is quite evident in the pictures he has posted on Instagram that show him posing alongside reptiles and exotic birds. He has completed his schooling at Westminster Christian School in Florida.

He is a travel enthusiast and shares photographs from his wanderlust moments. He is followed by Ananya as well as Navya Naveli Nanda (Ananya’s close friend) on Instagram.

It is also said that he was in a relationship with Sylvia Guso in 2017, as per his Facebook page.