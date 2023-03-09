Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anees Bazmee I met Satish Kaushik last month and we spent hours together shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show

Anees Bazmee: I met Satish Kaushik last month and we spent hours together, shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:14 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

Anees Bazmee: I met Satish Kaushik last month and we spent hours together, shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Credit: Satish Kaushik on Instagram


Writer, director and producer Anees Bazmee expressed shock and sadness as the news of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik having passed away after suffering a heart attack, was shared on Thursday. 


Paying tribute to Kaushik in conversation with mid-day.com, Bazmee said, "I met him last month and we spent hours together, shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma show,' along with Indra Kumar. I knew him for a long time and he featured in my film 'Swarg' as a character called Airport, someone who never got the travel by an aeroplane. We had recently made plans to meet again so this news has come as a big shock. It's a big loss to the industry and my condolences to friends and family."



The late actor-director Satish Kaushik had unveiled the logo of his upcoming movie 'Kaagaz 2' on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma show.' Satish Kaushik held this launch to mark the completion of the shooting of the film and unveiled the logo with filmmakers Anees Bazmee, Indra Kumar as well as the show’s members Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma. The film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Satish Kaushik Anang Desai and Neena Gupta among others as part of it's cast. He had shared an Instagram post about the same.


According to reports, Pankaj Tripathi who headlined the first film is not part of the sequel. Kaushik had also directed films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, Tere Sang among others. The 2021 film 'Kaagaz' saw him returning to the director's chair after a considerable gap, along with playing the role of a lawyer in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

Also Read: Raveena Tandon: Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

satish kaushik anees bazmee bollywood Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK