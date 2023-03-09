Anees Bazmee: I met Satish Kaushik last month and we spent hours together, shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

Writer, director and producer Anees Bazmee expressed shock and sadness as the news of veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik having passed away after suffering a heart attack, was shared on Thursday.

Paying tribute to Kaushik in conversation with mid-day.com, Bazmee said, "I met him last month and we spent hours together, shooting for 'The Kapil Sharma show,' along with Indra Kumar. I knew him for a long time and he featured in my film 'Swarg' as a character called Airport, someone who never got the travel by an aeroplane. We had recently made plans to meet again so this news has come as a big shock. It's a big loss to the industry and my condolences to friends and family."

The late actor-director Satish Kaushik had unveiled the logo of his upcoming movie 'Kaagaz 2' on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma show.' Satish Kaushik held this launch to mark the completion of the shooting of the film and unveiled the logo with filmmakers Anees Bazmee, Indra Kumar as well as the show’s members Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma. The film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Satish Kaushik Anang Desai and Neena Gupta among others as part of it's cast. He had shared an Instagram post about the same.

According to reports, Pankaj Tripathi who headlined the first film is not part of the sequel. Kaushik had also directed films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Tere Naam, Tere Sang among others. The 2021 film 'Kaagaz' saw him returning to the director's chair after a considerable gap, along with playing the role of a lawyer in the film.

