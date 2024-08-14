The blockbuster pair Salim-Javed is back with a docuseries titled 'Angry Young Men', which covers their rise to the top where they wrote two dozen films together, of which 22 were blockbusters and 2 were flops

Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Did you know? Out of 24 movies, these 2 were the biggest flops written by ‘Angry Young Men’ Salim-Javed x 00:00

The 70s were undeniably a golden era for Hindi cinema as legendary screenwriter duo Salim-Javed reigned over the arena by adding charm to films that enthralled audiences like never before. To date, dialogues and scenes from their iconic works such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Don’, and ‘Zanjeer’ have been embedded in people's hearts. Interestingly, the blockbuster pair is now back with a docuseries titled 'Angry Young Men', which covers their rise to the top where they wrote two dozen films together, of which 22 were blockbusters. While we know the ones that received commercial success, here are the ones that unfortunately didn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

After tasting success with ‘Sholay’ which continues to remain iconic, the duo experienced a setback with two back-to-back flops. These were - ‘Aakhri Dao’ (1975), ‘Immaan Dharam’ (1977). ‘Aakhri Daao’ starred Jeetendra, and Saira Banu in lead roles, with Danny Denzongpa, Padma Khanna, and Ranjeet in supporting roles. On the other hand, ‘Immaan Dharam’ featured Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Aparna Sen, Helen and Prem Chopra.

The trailer launch was attended by Salim Khan’s son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who shared, "Salim-Javed took their life experiences and what they learned from people around them and they put it in cinema. The rest of the writers...cinema se utha ke cinema mein daala hai...God makes men. They don't want to be men anymore. He makes a lot of men, but in this generation, they don't want to be men. These two here, my father and Javed Sahab are still men because they want to be.”

‘Angry Young Men’ is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 20. It immerses the audience in the rich Bollywood realm that they created, spotlighting their iconic characters and blockbusters. From their modest origins to becoming the first screenwriters to achieve stardom, it showcases rare archival footage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their personal relationships, camaraderie, and creative brilliance through their unforgettable collaboration across 24 films. Heartfelt reflections from industry figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan further highlight the significant impact Salim-Javed had on their careers.

(With inputs from ANI)