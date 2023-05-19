Anil Kapoor celebrates 50 years of love with Sunita Kapoor; calls it the 'most epic romance'

Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle to celebrate his love with Sunita Kapoor as they complete 39 years of marriage. He shared old and new pictures with his wife

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor has often spoken about how he met and fell in love with his now wife Sunita Kapoor. Over the years, their love has only grown stronger and today they complete 50 years of being in love and 39 years of marriage.

To mark the special day, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram feed to celebrate their love. He shared pictures with his wife and wrote a heartwarming note. "Happy 50 years of love to us Sunita! Here's to being the leads in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined... A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever," he wrote.

"I'll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion! And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn't changed... You still take my breath away everytime you walk into a room! Happy Anniversary to my one and only, now and forever," he further wrote.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor had revealed that their love story began with a prank call. He shared that one of his friends gave his number to Sunita suggesting that she make a prank call on the number. “When I first spoke to her, I fell in love with her voice. I thought ‘Oh God, what a beautiful voice yaar, kya English bolti hai, pronunciation is so well’. I met her for the first time at Raj Kapoor’s house. She was so attractive, and if I may say, sexy also… she wore these gogo glasses, which are big, round, and rimmed," Anil Kapoor had said. The couple dated for 10 years before their marriage. Kapoor had decided to propose for marriage only after he made it big in the movies. A day after signing his successful film 'Meri Jung', Anil asked her to marry him.

Anil and Sunita have three children - actors Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, and producer-designer Rhea Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media handle to wish her parents. Sharing pictures of her parents, she wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the world! Thank you for showing us that love never asks us to settle for anything less than #everydayphenomenal! Love you both so much."

