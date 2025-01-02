On Wednesday, on New Year day, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to post a video montage recapping his achievements from the past year

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor described 2024 as a year of "grit, grind, and growth" while sharing his excitement for bigger achievements in 2025.

On Wednesday, Kapoor took to Instagram to post a video montage recapping his achievements from the past year. The carousel of images and clips showcased his professional milestones, including his projects and accomplishments.

In the caption accompanying the post, Kapoor wrote, "2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way, and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger... Let's rage 2025!"

The actor also had a major announcement in December. On the occasion of his 68th birthday, the makers of his upcoming action thriller, 'Subedaar', unveiled its first look teaser.

The teaser, shared by Prime Video India, revealed Kapoor in a gritty avatar. Dressed in a striped white shirt, beige trousers, and slippers, his character is shown locked in a dark room as a group of men outside threaten to break in. Kapoor's character, referred to as "subedaar" and "chacha," appears prepared for a confrontation. Sitting on a wooden chair in front of the door, he signals holding a gun. The weapon then materializes in his hands as he loads it, ready for a fight.

As the teaser concludes, Kapoor's voice declares, "Fauji taiyar (the soldier is ready)."

'Subedaar' features Radhikka Madan as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan. 'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers.

