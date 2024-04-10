Anil Kapoor praises son-in-law Anand Ahuja for being an amazing husband: ‘I am so blessed to have him’

Anil Kapoor was all praise for his son-in-law during a recent event, highlighting how Anand Ahuja is an amazing husband and shares the load with his daughter, Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Pic/Instagram

Anil Kapoor, who recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal,' attended an event in the city. During his time at the event, Anil Kapoor talked about his son-in-law, Anand Ahuja. The 'Fighter' star was all praise for his son-in-law, highlighting how Anand is an amazing husband and shares the load with his daughter, Sonam.

While expressing his gratitude for having Anand as his son-in-law, Anil Kapoor said, “I am so blessed to have him as my son-in-law. He is my son. He is wonderful.” Further, Anil Kapoor also admired his daughter’s presence and said, “How beautiful she is looking.” To this, Sonam humorously quipped, “Is this because of him or genetics?”

Replying to Sonam’s remark, Anil shared that Anand always helps his daughter in everything. Anil said, “I think now more because of him. Because he is sharing the load, you know. He is in Delhi looking after Vayu. There are just so many things. The calmness, the way you and him both are. I can observe it from a distance. The mental load that he is sharing. I can sense it. I can feel it. Nazar na lage. Fingers crossed.”

Anil Kapoor on the work front:

Actor Anil Kapoor, who recently impressed the audience with his performance in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' and Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter,' is all set to join Yash Raj Films' spy universe. According to sources close to the film, he will be portraying the RAW Chief in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh film directed by Shiv Rawail. He is assuming the place of Girish Karnad, who has managed to build a cult name for himself through his work in the 'Tiger' franchise.

The actor may be a part of many upcoming films of the YRF universe. Reportedly, he can be seen making a cameo appearance in 'War 2'. Ayan Mukerji is directing the film. There are also rumours that Anil Kapoor might join hands with 'Nayak' director Shankar for a sequel. The two were recently clicked in the city when Anil hosted Shankar at his place.