Today, Anil Kapoor got clicked with 'Nayak' director Shankar as he hosted him at his place adding fuel to rumours around sequel

Anil Kapoor meets Nayak director S Shankar Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Anil Kapoor reunites with 'Nayak' director Shankar, adds fuel to rumours around sequel - watch video x 00:00

Just a few days ago, reports surfaced claiming that Anil Kapoor’s 2001 blockbuster 'Nayak' will get a sequel. These reports made Anil’s fans go crazy. While we all hoped that these reports of 'Nayak 2' were true, Anil gave yet another clue to solidify the news. Today, the Fighter star clicked with 'Nayak' director Shankar as he hosted him at his place.

This reunion makes us wonder if the meeting is to discuss further plans for 'Nayak 2' or if it was just a reunion. As soon as the video of their meeting went viral, fans started reacting to the post. Several netizens dropped hearts and fire emojis as they couldn’t control their excitement for an official announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Reports about 'Nayak 2':

Earlier this week, a report in Pinkvilla revealed that 'Nayak 2' will be produced by Siddharth and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Pictures. The portal further quoted the source saying, “Much like the original film, this one too is a big-scale commercial entertainer set against the backdrop of politics and will be directed by Milan Luthria. The makers have cracked a plot that organically leads itself towards 'Nayak' sequel and has a strong undercurrent of being a vigilante flick”.

“Siddharth Anand has brought back the writer-director duo of Milan and Rajat together for 'Nayak 2' and he is excited to embark on the journey of making a one-of-a-kind vigilante-based action entertainer. All the action sequences aside, 'Nayak 2' is a dialogue and drama-heavy film and the casting is underway. A top A-Lister is expected to come on board the film,” the source added.

About Anil Kapoor’s 'Nayak':

Released in 2001, ‘Nayak’ follows the story of a common man named Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor) who becomes Chief Minister for a day. The film explores his journey as he faces challenges and corruption within the political system. Throughout the day, Shivaji stands up for what is right, exposing the flaws in society. He confronts corrupt politicians and strives to bring about positive change. With the help of a journalist, he exposes the truth and gains public support.