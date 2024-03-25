Anil Kapoor reveals secret behind his youthful look as he wishes wife Sunita with rare throwback pictures

Actor Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle to share a sweet birthday wish for his wife Sunita Kapoor. He revealed that she is the reason behind pretty much everything in his life

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor have been together for the better parts of their lives. While they have been married for 39 years, their romance is now 50 years old. The couple adore each other and Anil Kapoor takes every occasion to appreciate his wife and make it known to the world as well. Today as Sunita turns a year older, Anil shared a couple of pictures that trace their journey of togetherness.

Sharing pictures from the early days of their relationship to them posing with their three kids, Anil shared a mix of pictures that beautifully track their journey.

"If you ever needed proof that Sunita runs my life, this is it. From the day I met her till this moment, she has always had complete control over me (and what I put in my mouth!). So for all those who’ve ever wondered how I look the way I do even after all these years, you’ve got your answer now. @kapoor.sunita is my (not so) secret reason for pretty much everything," he wrote.

He added, "Sunita you’re my best friend, my soulmate, my partner...I look around my world and I only see you. Since the day I met you, I’ve known that you’re the only one for me. There’s no one like you and there never will be….you’re simply the best at everything that you do...as a mother, daughter, sister, wife, friend….I love you now and forever, in this life, in the next and the next until eternity…Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita".

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also took to Instagram to share a post for her mother and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my Mama.. love you so so much… you’re the best in the world… and I’m not just saying it as your daughter.. but everyone I know and who knows you says you’re the best best best. Love you most.." Sonam shared a picture of her mother playing with her son Vayu.

