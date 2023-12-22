Anil Kapoor turns 67: Here are the 10 highest-rated titles of the actor on IMDb

Anil Kapoor turns 67: From Nayak to Virasat, here are the 10 highest-rated titles of the actor on IMDb

Anil Kapoor turns 67: Anil Kapoor debuted with Umesh Mehra’s Hamare Tumhare, starring alongside Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan. The actor, who has spent nearly five decades in the Indian Film Industry, is most popularly known for his roles in movies such as Mr. India, Nayak, and Ghar Ho To Aisa.

The National award-winning actor was last seen playing a pivotal role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal, where he shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Kapoor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Here are Anil Kapoor’s top 10 highest-rated titles on IMDb:

24 India - 8.1

Slumdog Millionaire - 8.0

Nayak - 7.8

Parinda - 7.8

Mr. India - 7.7

The Night Manager - 7.6

Chameli Ki Shaadi - 7.5

Pallavi Anu Pallavi - 7.5

Woh 7 Din - 7.5

Virasat - 7.4

In a career spanning over 40 years as an actor and since 2005 as a producer, Kapoor has appeared in more than 100 films. Recognised for multiple iconic, popular and cult films, he has received several accolades including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

Born to film producer Surinder Kapoor, he made his Bollywood debut with a small role in the romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) before starring in the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham (1980) and Kannada film Pallavi Anupallavi (1983). His career saw a turning point with the action drama Mashaal (1984), before he established himself as a leading man with his roles in Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Mr. India (1987), Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989) and Eeshwar (1989).

Anil Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released crime drama ‘Animal’. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles.

He will next be seen in the film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. While sharing the poster of himself from the film, Anil wrote, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever ð®ð³ #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter"

Fighter is emerging as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. The film will release on January 25th, 2024.