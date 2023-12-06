Fighter: Anil Kapoor looks dapper as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky in new poster of the film

After Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor has shared a new poster of himself as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky

In Pic: Anil Kapoor

‘Fighter’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor are all set to kick-start the new year on a fighter note. After Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor has shared a new poster of himself as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

While sharing the poster of himself, Anil wrote, “Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh

Call Sign: Rocky

Designation: Commanding Officer

Unit: Air Dragons

Fighter Forever 🇮🇳 #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter”

As soon as the veteran actor dropped the poster from the film, fans flooded the comment section to show their love for the ace actor. While commenting on the post, a fan wrote, “Most demanding actor right now”. Another fan commented, “Anil Kapoor reverse mode me aa gaye hai, dheere dheere 50 then 40, 30 uske baad 20 saal ke launde ka role karenge, dekh lena”. “Most handsome men in the world ka title aapko de Dena chahiye,” wrote another fan. At the same time, others dropped the heart and fire emoji.

As per reports, after Pathaan, the filmmaker is keen to up the ante with Fighter. He is working at breakneck speed, intending to wrap up the shoot by November, well in time for its January 2024 release. Fighter, which rolled in Assam last November before travelling to Kashmir, Hyderabad, and then Mumbai, traces the journey of Hrithik Roshan's character Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, as he strives to become the country’s best fighter pilot.



On the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his recently released crime drama ‘Animal’. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles.



Fighter is emerging as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. Mark your calendars for January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, as 'Fighter' takes flight, and witness the spectacle of cinematic brilliance.