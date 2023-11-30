Animal: 7 reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor-starrer in theatres

Animal: Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor ad Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles

Prepare yourselves as the charismatic Ranbir Kapoor returns to cinemas after a year taking the spotlight in the much-anticipated gangster epic, Animal. Scheduled for release in cinemas on 1st December 2023, including your nearest PVR INOX outlets, this film promises an exhilarating experience. Helmed by the skilled director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the creative force behind the compelling 'Kabir Singh', 'Animal' guarantees a hard hitting journey through a maze of emotions, crime, and stellar performances. With excitement reaching a crescendo for Animal, let's jump into the compelling reasons that make this adrenaline-fueled spectacle an absolute must-watch.

1. Power-Packed Cast

Animal is not just a movie; it's a star-studded affair! Ranbir Kapoor is leading the charge, and he's got some heavy-hitters by his side—Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The chemistry among these powerhouse actors is like a fireworks display on the big screen, promising a cinematic treat for anyone who appreciates top-notch performances.

2. Ranbir Kapoor's Chameleon Act

You've seen him dance, you've seen his charm, but get ready to see Ranbir Kapoor like never before. Animal showcases Kapoor's jaw-dropping transformation—physically and emotionally. Glimpses of his character from the trailer suggest a side of the actor we've never witnessed, making this film a defining moment in his already illustrious career.

3. Gangster Drama with a Twist

If you think you've seen it all in gangster dramas, think again. Animal is set to redefine the genre, injecting it with a fresh perspective on power, betrayal, and loyalty. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his knack for intense storytelling, is all set to take you on a wild ride through the city's underbelly, filled with crime, conspiracies, and unexpected twists.

4. Plot with Twists Galore

The plot of Animal is shrouded in mystery, and that's just the way we like it. A tantalizing blend of family, crime, and retribution, the storyline keeps you guessing at every turn. This ain't your run-of-the-mill gangster tale—it's a narrative that unfolds with layers of suspense, promising an immersive experience that'll keep you hooked till the very end.

5. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Cinematic Mastery

Remember the raw emotions of Kabir Singh? Well, hold on tight because director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back, and he's about to leave his mark on the gangster genre. His unique style, coupled with an A-list cast and a gripping plot, could make Animal a standout in the Indian film scene.

6. Raw and Realistic Cinematography

Animal promises a visual spectacle that goes beyond the ordinary. The cinematography, under the keen eye of acclaimed cinematographer Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran, is set to capture the raw and gritty essence of the narrative. The scenes in the movie will not only complement the intense storyline but also immerse you in the atmospheric tension of the world created by Vanga.

7. Epic Soundtrack to Set the Mood

What's a Bollywood movie without a soul-stirring soundtrack? Animal is set to deliver on this front with a musical score that adds depth and emotion to the narrative. With the music composed by the talented Pritam and songs such as Satranga and Arjan Vailly, expect a soundtrack that elevates every scene, intensifying the impact of the storytelling and leaving you humming its tunes long after you leave the theatre.