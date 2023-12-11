Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bobby Deol opens up on marital rape scene in Animal Had no inhibitions

Bobby Deol opens up on marital rape scene in Animal: Had no inhibitions

Updated on: 11 December,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Animal: Bobby Deol who essayed the role of the antagonist Abrar spoke about scene involving marital rape. In the scene he forces himself on his new bride right after marriage

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Animal'. With no dialogues and limited screen time, the actor has managed to impress the audience with his arresting performance. Recently, the actor opened up about filming the controversial marital rape scene in the film . In the film, he plays the role of Abrar. He does a scene where he forces himself on his third wife right after his marriage. In the scene, he also had blood smeared on his face. 


Bobby Deol revealed that his director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made him feel safe during the filming of the scene. 


"From the time I heard my character, I knew there was so much I could do with it without even speaking a word. In fact, without speaking a word gave me some kind of energy that brought something out in me,” Bobby told Bollywood Bubble.


“When I was performing, I had no inhibitions whatsoever,” he added. 

Further speaking about his grey character, Bobby explained, “I was just portraying this character who is savage, who is an evil man and this is how he treats his women, this is how he is. And that’s how I portrayed it. He’s a romantic actually with his three wives.”

Meanwhile, the role of Bobby Deol's third wife was essayed by Mansi Taxak. Talking about the scene in an interview with Zoom TV, the actress said, "It is shocking, of course. Nobody expects their wedding to end that way. When the wedding sequence starts, if you see the lights, the way the art was done, it was beautiful. You hear the music, that has gone so viral on Instagram. It was heading towards a beautiful end, and suddenly, you see something like this happening. It was to tell the audience that an animal is coming; if you thought Ranbir was this way, you can expect the villain to be (worse). It was an apt way to establish Bobby sir’s character and to show the audience what real animal we’re talking about. I would not wish that to happen at my wedding ever!”

Further talking about the mixed reactions the film received, Taxak said, "Animal instincts are unpredictable instincts. So he goes into that zone, and to vent out his emotions, he comes to his wives. I don’t think it was intended to be any sort of assault. I didn’t feel it on the set, or in the script. That was not the case. It was just a relationship between two people that has panned out the way it did". 

