Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor earns his 'biggest opener' with a total collection of Rs 63 Crore

Updated on: 02 December,2023 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' released on December 1 and since then the film has created havoc at the box office. The film has earned Rs 63 crores in total on Day 1

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' released on December 1 and since then the film has created havoc on the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' clashhed with Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' but despite the clash, the movie had earned Ranbir Kapoor his biggest career opening yet!


According to Taran Adarsh, Bollywood trade analyst, the film' s collection on Day 1 was 'sensational'. He took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to say, "‘ANIMAL’ IS SENSATIONAL… Non-holiday / non-festival release, Non-franchise, No superstar cameos, ‘Adults’ certificate, 3+ hours run time, Clash with another film…Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice (sic.)"



Taran Adarsh even asked his audience to note:"Biggest start for an ‘Adults’ certified film. Biggest opener of #RanbirKapoor." The trade analyst also mentioned the movie earned Rs 9.05 crores in South Indian languages. "ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: â¹ 63.80 cr Nett BOC." He added.

Animal earned a below average review from film critic Mayank Shekhar. In his review for Mid-day, Mayank said, "There’s Ranbir, with long hair and motorbike, in this man-child role, think of him as Sanju (2018)—except, not in a comedy, which is what Raju Hirani turned that alpha-male story into. Let’s say, these are chapters left over from that film, if you may" Mayank Shekhar awarded this film 2 out of 5 stars. 

However, the public has been all praise for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. 

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It is one of the longest Indian films made with a runtime of 201 minutes.

The film revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh and his son Ranvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

At the recent pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, Anil Kapoor said that this film will change Bobby Deol's life and he will be the next superstar. Bobby made his film acting debut in 1995 with the Barsaat'. At the time his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol were massive stars. While Bobby amassed a massive fan following and became a heartthrob with subsequent films like 'Gupt', 'Bicchoo', 'Soldier', 'Chor' Machaaye Shor', 'Tango Charlie' and others, he never achieved the same amount of success.

