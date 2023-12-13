Animal: Did you know? Anil Kapoor spent hours behind latex mask and facial prosthetics to perfect the role of his body double

Anil Kapoor spent hours behind a latex mask and facial prosthetics to perfect the role of his body double named Kailash in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film Animal

In Pic: Anil Kapoor

While everyone is talking about Anil Kapoor's iconic role as Balbir Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest blockbuster, 'Animal’, it is a lesser-known fact that the actor spent hours behind a latex mask and facial prosthetics to perfect the role of his body double named Kailash in the film.

According to the latest behind-the-scenes video from the film, Kapoor had a lot of hard work to do before he believed he could do justice to the character. The video shows Kapoor wearing a full facial mask. The megastar, who has been in the movies for 40 years now, is known for his discipline and methodical approach to every character he portrays. This time was no exception as he resorted to prosthetics as part of his preparation for the double role. His mannerisms and appearances are a staple in his films. The makeup included heavy nose, under-eye, brow, and lip appliances.

It took him several hours to undergo the transformation on set, but it was worth it as the actor is overwhelmed by the positive response he has received.

