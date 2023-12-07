Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Animal Ridhi Dogra praises Ranbir Kapoor starrer says people who feel triggered should not watch it

Animal: Ridhi Dogra praises Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, says people who feel triggered should not watch it 

Updated on: 07 December,2023 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Animal: Ridhi Dogra took to her X account to praise the recently released film Animal

Animal: Ridhi Dogra praises Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, says people who feel triggered should not watch it 

Ridhi Dogra. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Animal: Ridhi Dogra praises Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, says people who feel triggered should not watch it 
x
00:00

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given rise to heated debate on various topics through his film 'Animal'. While some are hailing the craft and technicality of the film, some are bashing it for its politics and misogynistic elements. Despite all the chatter around the film, positive and negative, the film has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office. 


The latest to praise the film is actress Ridhi Dogra who was lasts seen in the film 'Jawan' and 'Tiger 3'. She said that she oved the film but warned audience with a triggered heart to refrain from watching. 


Taking to her X handle, the actress wrote, "Tripping on this! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep.


Actor Arshad Warsi also shared his review of the film. The actor expressed his admiration for the movie on X on Wednesday. In his comment, Arshad shared that after watching the film, he found it 'INSANELY FANTASTIC.' He went on to heap praise on Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and the rest of the team, thanking them for creating a 'masterpiece.' Warsi went on to say that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor.

“I saw #ANIMAL yesterday… @imvangasandeep and the film are INSANELY FANTASTIC . I think Rishiji & Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor. There is no boundary to this mans talent. @AnilKapoor @iamRashmika Bobby Deol and team ANIMAL Thank you for this masterpiece,” wrote Arshad Warsi. 

Anurag Kashyap also hailed the film. The ace director, while discussing the film, shared that he believes nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should or shouldn’t make. He further claimed that people in India get easily offended. Questioning morality, Kashyap said that 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh.

Apart from Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma also came out in support of Vanga. In a lengthy write-up on social media, RGV shared his review of 'Animal.' While he is very impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being unapologetic, he also expresses a desire to touch his feet. In his review, the 'Satya' filmmaker appreciates every aspect of the movie. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Animal ranbir kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga bollywood bollywood news ridhi dogra Arshad Warsi Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK