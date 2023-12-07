Animal: Ridhi Dogra praises Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, says people who feel triggered should not watch it 

Animal: Ridhi Dogra took to her X account to praise the recently released film Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given rise to heated debate on various topics through his film 'Animal'. While some are hailing the craft and technicality of the film, some are bashing it for its politics and misogynistic elements. Despite all the chatter around the film, positive and negative, the film has emerged to be a blockbuster at the box office.

The latest to praise the film is actress Ridhi Dogra who was lasts seen in the film 'Jawan' and 'Tiger 3'. She said that she oved the film but warned audience with a triggered heart to refrain from watching.

Taking to her X handle, the actress wrote, "Tripping on this! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep.

Actor Arshad Warsi also shared his review of the film. The actor expressed his admiration for the movie on X on Wednesday. In his comment, Arshad shared that after watching the film, he found it 'INSANELY FANTASTIC.' He went on to heap praise on Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and the rest of the team, thanking them for creating a 'masterpiece.' Warsi went on to say that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor.

“I saw #ANIMAL yesterday… @imvangasandeep and the film are INSANELY FANTASTIC . I think Rishiji & Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor. There is no boundary to this mans talent. @AnilKapoor @iamRashmika Bobby Deol and team ANIMAL Thank you for this masterpiece,” wrote Arshad Warsi.

Anurag Kashyap also hailed the film. The ace director, while discussing the film, shared that he believes nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should or shouldn’t make. He further claimed that people in India get easily offended. Questioning morality, Kashyap said that 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh.

Apart from Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma also came out in support of Vanga. In a lengthy write-up on social media, RGV shared his review of 'Animal.' While he is very impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for being unapologetic, he also expresses a desire to touch his feet. In his review, the 'Satya' filmmaker appreciates every aspect of the movie.