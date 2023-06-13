Breaking News
Ankur Bhatia: Shahid is a phenomenal actor, and his dedication is inspiring

Updated on: 13 June,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Ankur says working with Shahid Kapoor on Bloody Daddy has enriched him as an artiste

Bloody Daddy

The weekend gone by was significant for Ankur Bhatia as Bloody Daddy, which sees him share screen space with Shahid Kapoor, dropped online. Bhatia plays one of the antagonists in the Jio Cinema offering. The actor views his collaboration with Kapoor and director Ali Abbas Zafar as a learning experience. “Shahid is a phenomenal actor, and his dedication is inspiring. I believe this collaboration will enhance my skills as an actor,” he says.



An adaptation of the French film, Sleepless Night (2011), Bloody Daddy has opened to largely positive reviews. Bhatia, who was previously seen in Aarya 2, considers the actioner a step towards building a strong resume. “Versatility is the key to an actor’s growth. With Bloody Daddy, I’m showing my commitment to exploring new genres. The stark contrast between this character and the one in Aarya showcases my range as an actor.”


