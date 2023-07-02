Antara Motiwala and Mohit Marwah become parents again, blessed with baby boy

Motiwala and Marwah family are in celebration mood as Antara Motiwala Marwah embraced motherhood for the second time with the arrival of her baby boy

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala with daughter Thea during Holi celebration. Pic/Instagram

Tina Ambani’s niece Antara Motiwala and Anil Kapoor’s nephew got married in 2018. Antara is feeling the beauty of motherhood for the second time. Antara and Mohit embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl in 2021. However, the family got completed with the arrival of their second child, a baby boy as Antara delivered her second child on July 1, 2023.

Antara announced her second pregnancy in a completely different yet bold way. She gave the good news by walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. She flaunted her baby bump and looked adorable. Since then, her fans have been waiting for the baby. The wait is finally over as the family shared the baby's arrival announcement on July 2, 2023. A picture note conveyed the message that read, “Antara and Mohit are delighted and so blessed to announce the arrival of their baby boy, July 1, 2023. Heartfelt gratitude Marwah and Motiwala families.” The photo also had details about some other relatives as well. The note also had special mention to their daughter Thea who turned the elder sister.

A few days back, Antara posted a picture on her Instagram account with her daughter Thea. The mother-daughter duo was seen having fun and enjoying their alone time outdoors. Thea looked very cute in an ice blue-coloured dress. While on the other hand, Antara looked super pretty in white-hued shorts and a bralette. She layered her look with a white shirt. She was seen flaunting her bare baby bump. She was seen flaunting her bare baby bump. She captioned the post as, “Me and my mini sorbet."

Antara announced her second pregnancy by walking the ramp for Mohit Rai. She dropped the pictures from the day. Her outfit featured a glistening golden blouse and fitted skirt. She flaunted her baby bump and made it look more beautiful by wearing a waist chain over it. She looked absolutely stunning in the golden-hued skirt set. Antara revealed that she was not ready to walk the ramp and wanted to give time to her daughter. However, Antara wanted to teach her daughter to conquer her fears, which is why she decided to walk the ramp and flaunt her baby bump.