Actor Anupam Kher is one of the most active stars on social media. With over 7 million followers, Kher actively uploads videos and pictures related to his personal and professional life. Celebrities with large following and public accounts are also on the receiving end of trolling. However, Anupam Kher does not believe in blocking such voices from his comment section.

During an interaction with mid-day.com, Anupam Kher spoke about his relationship with social media. "It is a great platform to learn so many things about human nature. If you follow someone for 10 days you will know what kind of person he or she is, unless it is being handled by their social media team. I handle my own social media. I write it myself and post pictures also. Some people are busy telling 'isme galat kya hai' they have no other work. They are usually called trolls but I don't call them that. I tell them that they have nothing to do in life. I think we need to ignore them but it is a great platform to reach out to people".

"I look at the brighter side of life. It does hurt and causes anger as well as they say anything including use of abusive language. I used to respond initially, but now I ignore it. And I don't even block them or mute them. It will give them a sense of power that Anupam Kher has blocked me. I don't block only. Only weak people block," he added.

Meanwhile, Kher was last seen in the recently released film 'Kaagaz 2'. It also marked Satish Kaushik's last film. "The special thing about the film is its subject and that will remain. The audience should come to see it because it is not Satish's last film but it is one of his best films. As you can make out from the trailer, it is about how protests can turn somebody's life upside down. Today we can make movies like this as there is an audience who goes to see movies like these and make it into a big hit. I do say hit in the sense numbers do make a difference and I am sure that people who give reviews will also look from that point of view. He was very passionate about the subject so because of his earlier film 'Kaagaz' with Pankaj Tripathi about a man who was proclaimed dead. He was very sensitive about that film not releasing in theatres. Satish was a larger-than-life person. Not only in his size but in his thoughts also. I can afford to make a joke about him. It is also about relationship, music, it is a special film in so many ways," he had said about the film.