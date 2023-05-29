Anupam Kher takes Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika out for lunch, netizens heap praises on actor

Anupam Kher and little Vanshika had a fun time together during their cute lunch date

Satish Kaushik's daughter and Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been doing his best to take care of his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika. After Satish's sudden demise, Kher had promised to spend a lot of time with his 10-year-old daughter. So, during the weekend, Kher went on a lunch date with little Vanshika.

Taking to Instagram, Vanshika posted a reel in which she and Kher can be seen making goofy reactions as they enjoyed a meal together. "Papa and I came often to Marriott for breakfasts and lunch's . Wonderful to repeat the routine with my favourite Anupam uncle. And how can we not make a reel together . Bullet for u with the one and only #Anupam Kher," Vanshika captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vanshika kaushik (@vanshika_kaesthetics)

Kher won many hearts with this gesture. "Anupam Sir Hatsoff to your friendship..Sahi kaha tha Javed Akhtar sahab ne, Anupam jaisa dost ho to mein bhi marna chahunga," a social media user commented. "Good to see u sir taking care of ur best friends family," another one wrote. Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi.

Kher was the first one who broke the news of his demise on social media.Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"Since then, Anupam has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish Kaushik established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood.

