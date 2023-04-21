Watch: Satish Kaushik's daughter makes reel with Anupam Kher; says 'papa was a better dancer' 

Vanshika and Anupam are seen dancing on 'Hundred Miles' by Yall and Gabriela Richardson

Satish Kaushik's daughter and Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8, 2023. The phenomenal actor is survived by his wife and 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. Kaushik's daughter is an active Instagram user and have over 3000 followers on the social media site. On Friday, she dropped a reel with actor Anupam Kher, her first with the senior actor.

Anupam Kher was best friends with Satish Kaushik for decades and recently hosted a ceremony on the late actor's birthday. Vanshika and Anupam are seen dancing on 'Hundred Miles' by Yall and Gabriela Richardson. Sharing the video, Vanshika said that Kher needs more rehearsal time and that her father was a better dancer.

"My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle , he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying, love u," she wrote alongside the video.

Reacting to the video, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "haha sweet". "Truly adorable," wrote Shilpa Shirodkar.

Meanwhile, on April 13, an event was hosted by Satish Kaushik's close friend actor Anupam Kher and his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. Anil Kapoor, who is a close friend of Kaushik was also in attendance. At the event, Vanshika read out a letter she wrote for her father. She had given the letter to her father during the cremation. She read out the letter at the event looking at a picture of the letter from a phone.

"Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive," she read.

