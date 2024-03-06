Anupam Kher teases a unique birthday surprise, maintaining his history of new endeavors. Fans anxiously anticipate the big revelation

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Listen to this article Anupam Kher to share big news on his birthday: 'I have decided to do something new, something challenging' x 00:00

National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher drops an interesting video on his Instagram on the occasion of his birthday which is tomorrow (7th March) and it has led to a lot of curiosity. The ace actor has revealed that he has a delightful surprise in store for his fans.

The actor also opened up how he has pledged to do something very unique on his every birthday & this time he has done something that he always wanted to do and has always been a big time goal and now when it has become a reality he can't wait to share it with the audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He took to his social media handle & shared,” Like every year on my birthday (tomorrow, 7th March) I decide to do something new, something challenging! This year too I am embarking on a special new journey. Hopefully to an amazing and satisfying destination! So wait for this space. I will share the details tomorrow morning! Till then let me know what are your guesses! Jai Ho!” Let’s wait till the mystery unfolds and what the legend has in store for us.

Meanwhile, on the work front Anupam Kher ws last seen in the movie, 'Kaagaz 2' which released on March 1. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead roles.

Talking to ANI, The Kashmir Files actor said, "In this movie, the daughter of Satish Kaushik's character could become an IAS officer but she meets with an accident and there is a political rally going on and her ambulance gets stuck in it and she dies. I play the role of the lawyer who defends the daughter of Satish Jee in the movie."

In the movie, Anant Desai can be seen playing a powerful politician whose political rally caused the death of Satish's daughter. Anupam Kher, portraying the advocate role in the film, fights Satish's case, and he faces life-threatening obstacles during the legal fight.

The film highlights the hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies. The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.