After the film poster of 'Vijay 69' was announced by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, fans went gaga as one of them called him, 'Einstein Kher'

The film poster of 'Vijay 69' starring Anupam Kher in the lead

Listen to this article Anupam Kher's fan calls him 'Einstein Kher' following the release of 'Vijay 69' first poster x 00:00

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has made it clear that it has ambitions to produce some of the most clutter-breaking and disruptive content on digital. Under the banner of YRF Entertainment, the company now announces its third project, titled Vijay 69, a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT starring Anupam Kher.

Taking to the Instagram on Thursday, Anupam Kher shared the first poster of 'Vijay 69', captioning it, "This one's going to be a fun, special ride!(person biking emoji), We are happy to announce @yrfentertainment's 3rd project #Vijay69 : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Starring: @anupamkher, Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy, Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramore"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In the photo, Anupam Kher's animated version can be seen in pink and black sportswear and riding a bicycle.

After the release of the poster, fans started dropping love emojis and comments. One fan wrote, "Jalwa Kher Sahab', another wrote, "Einstein Kher (face with hand over mouth emoji), Namaste sir (hands folded emoji)," and a third wrote, "U look like Sir Albert Einstein".

'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It will be directed by Akshay Roy and produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. He is currently directing YRF Spy Universe’s next offering, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

A month ago, Yash Raj Films Entertainment announced its second OTT show, a gritty crime thriller titled Mandala Murders! Created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, the edge-of-the-seat entertainer will star Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. He has been cast as the leading man for the first time after his brilliant performance in Gullak! Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

Also Read: Have you heard? Now rewriting Kerala’s story?

With the film 'Vijay 69,' Veteran actor Anupam Kher is sure to deliver yet another memorable performance that will leave audiences inspired.