Earlier this week, mid day reported that Triptii Dimri was out of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Aashiqui 3, which was supposed to go on floors this year with Anurag Basu helming the project. The news came after Dimri had done look tests for the film and even performed for the mahurat shot.

Since then, there have been rumours that the actor was dropped from the film as the makers felt she had become “too exposed” to be cast in the romantic film, which they apparently believed “demanded purity in demeanour from the female lead”. mid day reached out to Basu, who is set to begin another romantic film with Aaryan soon, for a comment on the rumour. The director set the record straight. He said, “That’s not true,” and added, “Triptii knows it too.”

The third instalment of Aashiqui, which is now indefinitely postponed, was produced by Bhushan Kumar. The T-Series head honcho is now producing the yet-untitled collaboration between Aaryan and Basu. The hunt for its female lead is underway, and it’s set to go on floors later this month or early February. A source noted, “The rumours around Dimri’s departure also suggested that the makers saw no buzz around the actor post her biggest success, Animal [2023].” The makers apparently took into account the underwhelming box office result of her “so called” solo releases. Ironically, Dimri’s most recent success was T-Series’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where she was the lead opposite Aaryan. Sources close to the development inform that Dimri has moved on to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, which was also supposed to star Aaryan. However, it is now being headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

“The buzz around Triptii has been at an all time high since Animal’s success. That’s also what made her the sought after choice for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After the romantic comedy Bad News [2024] and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video [2024], she was kicked about headlining an intense love story by Anurag. With her debut film, Laila Majnu [2018], becoming a success upon its re-release last year, there has been a demand to see her in a romance,” shared a source. Dimri was looking forward to the full fledged schedule of Aashiqui 3, before gearing up for the release of her Dharma Productions’ film, Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal.