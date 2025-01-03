Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands on day 1 of the fifth test of BGT in Sydney. The actress was in shock when the cricketer got dismissed for 17

Actress Anushka Sharma has been accompanying her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The actress was seen in the stand on Friday as the India and Australia began day 1 of the fifth test in Sydney. The 'Zero' actor's reaction to her husband getting dismissed in a similar manner as earlier for a low score has gone viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma was seated in the stands wearing a simple black t-shirt as she cheered for her husband and team India. She was accompanied by Kohli's brother Vikas in the stands. However, Kohli's early dismissal in the 32nd over left her in shock. The actress's reaction was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma reaction after Virat Kohli got out in the same way. 😭😭#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/WZFkEcuVb9 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 3, 2025

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli found himself undone by deliveries outside the off-stump once again in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kohli's vulnerability to such balls has been a recurring theme in recent times. His dismissal came in the 32nd over, with Australian pacer Scott Boland delivering a back-of-a-length ball outside the off-stump.

He was dismissed for 17 runs off 69 balls, a knock that was devoid of any boundaries, highlighting his struggle to break free from the shackles imposed by the Australian bowlers.

Kohli's recent dismissals to similar deliveries have raised questions about his technical adjustments and mental approach. Despite being one of the finest batsmen of his generation, his inability to consistently counter balls outside the off-stump has put a dent in his confidence.

Except for an unbeaten 100 in the first Test at Perth, the Aussies have managed to keep Virat quiet as he has managed just 26 runs in his other four innings, including three single-digit scores.

The decade of 2020s has not been kind to Virat the Test batter. In 37 Tests and 64 innings, he has managed just 1,964 runs at an average of 31.67, with just three centuries and nine fifties and best score of 186.