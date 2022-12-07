Apeksha Porwal to star in international English-Arabic show ’Slave Market’

She was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao - Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’
Pic Courtesy: PR
Playing a tribal girl dealing with the demons of her past and the troubles of her present in her debut series ‘Undekhi’ to the Rajkummar Rao - Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’, Apeksha Porwal is slowly climbing the ladder of success.
Also Read: Shreyas Talpade's ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’ nominated for Filmfare Awards
This former beauty queen will be next seen starring in the international English-Arabic show 'Slave Market'. The actress has been busy shooting for it in Egypt. The show is produced by Middle-Eastern media giant MBC Studios and directed by Tunisian director known for El Maestro and Harga, Lassaad Oueslati.
Also Read: Amid backlash over his Shivaji Maharaj look, Akshay Kumar gets support from fans
Expressing her excitement about the show, the former beauty queen Apeksha Porwal said, “When I started out as an actor, I always wanted borders to be seamless, to be able to perform not just in the India but in film industries and cultures across the world as well. ‘Slave Market’ has made that dream come true. While I cannot reveal more at this stage, I cannot wait to share this beautiful story and my character with the audiences.”