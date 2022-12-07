Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs
AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Apeksha Porwal to star in international English Arabic show Slave Market

Apeksha Porwal to star in international English-Arabic show ’Slave Market’

Updated on: 07 December,2022 11:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao - Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’

Apeksha Porwal to star in international English-Arabic show ’Slave Market’

Pic Courtesy: PR


Playing a tribal girl dealing with the demons of her past and the troubles of her present in her debut series ‘Undekhi’ to the Rajkummar Rao - Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’, Apeksha Porwal is slowly climbing the ladder of success.


Also Read: Shreyas Talpade's ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’ nominated for Filmfare Awards



This former beauty queen will be next seen starring in the international English-Arabic show 'Slave Market'. The actress has been busy shooting for it in Egypt. The show is produced by Middle-Eastern media giant MBC Studios and directed by Tunisian director known for El Maestro and Harga, Lassaad Oueslati.


Also Read: Amid backlash over his Shivaji Maharaj look, Akshay Kumar gets support from fans

Expressing her excitement about the show, the former beauty queen Apeksha Porwal said, “When I started out as an actor, I always wanted borders to be seamless, to be able to perform not just in the India but in film industries and cultures across the world as well. ‘Slave Market’ has made that dream come true. While I cannot reveal more at this stage, I cannot wait to share this beautiful story and my character with the audiences.”

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Breaking News Bollywood Buzz Apeksha Porwal

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK