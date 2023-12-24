Arbaaz Khan marriage: Actor reaches sister Arpita Khan's residence ahead of wedding with make-up artist Shura Khan

Arbaaz Khan marriage: Although the Khan family has been tight-lipped on the topic, it looks like the wedding festivities have already begun as the actor has reached sister Arpita Khan's residence

In Pic: Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan

Arbaaz Khan Marriage: The actor is reportedly getting married to makeup artist Shura Khan, whom he met on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Patna Shukla’. Although the Khan family has been tight-lipped on the topic, it looks like the wedding festivities have already begun.

Earlier, there were reports that Arbaaz would tie the knot with Shura on 24th December in a close-knit nikah ceremony at Arpita Khan's house. It appears that the actor has just confirmed the reports by making an appearance at sister Arpita's house. In a video posted by a paparazzi account, Arbaaz can be seen getting out of his car and heading towards Arpita's residence.

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

After his divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz dated Giorgia for a couple of years. It was only a few weeks ago that the model-actor confirmed that they had split up. While talking to Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani mentioned that she knew that Arbaaz and her relationship would not last forever. She called him her 'best friend'. Giorgia said, "I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now... to be called somebody’s girlfriend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different.”

Meanwhile, Malaika had also spoken about her separation from Arbaaz on her reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people," she said.