Arbaaz Khan sheds light on his bond with Salman Khan: ‘I can’t help him financially but…’

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan share a great bond; the three brothers look inseparable whenever we see them together. The three Khans have shown their love for each other several times on-screen when they attended any show together. Now, Arbaaz has opened up about the off-screen bond between the three brothers.

In a recent conversation with his son Arhaan Khan on his YouTube channel 'Dum Biryani', Arbaaz shared that they might not be there for each other in their individual time, but in times of crisis, they stand by each other like pillars. “We are very, very close. When we were young, we were, of course, staying all together, and then we started working and moved out of our homes… one still hasn’t got married, but we got married and separated also, and then I got remarried… but the thing is that we may not be there during the time we are doing our individual things, but we are together when there is a crisis,” he said.

“Like Salman and I might not meet that often or communicate that often, but if he realizes that I am in some kind of strife, that man is not going to hesitate whether it is Sohail, me, or anybody else, and vice versa,” he added.

Adding a pinch of humour to the entire conversation, Arbaaz’s elder brother Sohail remarked how they’re actually ‘3 sisters,’ with Arhaan adding to the jest, “Not bhaijaans, behenjis.”

Later, Arbaaz continued and emphasized how he knows that he can’t give financial help to Salman, but at times when he needs emotional support, Arbaaz stands there as a listener.

Arbaaz said, “It’s not about financial help. I can’t help Salman financially because he has enough but it’s not always that, you need emotional support, you need to be there, be there as a listener or if you can guide them…that’s what people lose out on. Sometimes just being there is enough.”

On the work front, Salman Khan recently announced his next film, 'Sikandar', slated to hit screens on Eid 2025. Salman was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor also has 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' in his kitty.