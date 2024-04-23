‘Are majority of Indians fair-skinned?’: Aayush Sharma on wife Arpita receiving hate for her skin colour 

Aayush and Arpita got married in 2014 and are parents to a son Ahil and a daughter Ayat.

From making his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' to coming up with the action-thriller 'Ruslaan' in a few days, actor Aayush Sharma has come a long way. The actor, who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, recently shared his take on those spewing hate against his wife for her skin colour.

The couple who got married in 2014 are parents to a son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman.

During an interaction with Siddharth Kanan, Aayush said in Hindi, "Kayi log unke rang ke baare main opinion dete hain aur woh mujhe bohot hassi ka topic lagta hai. Hindustan ki jo zyada tar pratishat janta hai, unka rang kya hai? Sab gore hain? Main Himachal se hoon iss liye mera rang gora hai. Aur agar aap dark ya saawle rang ke hain toh usme galat kya hai?"

(Many people have an opinion about her skin colour, which makes me laugh. What is the skin colour of the majority of Indians? Is everyone fair-skinned? I am from Himachal which is why I am. If you are dark or have a dusky skin tone, what is wrong with that?)

He continued, "Kis baat ke liye ek skin colour ke peeche log haath dho ke pad jaate hain? Kyu? Sochne ki baat hai, hum log yahan bolte hain ‘Black Lives Matter’ America main. Aur yahan pe khud ke logo ka hi rang ka mazaak uda rahe hain."

(Why are people constantly running behind a skin colour? It is to be pondered since we say ‘Black Lives Matter’ in America and here make fun of our people.)

"Unka jo rang hai voh unka rang hai. Aapko nahi dekhna aap mat dekhiye. Kisne aapko roka hai? Kisne aapko bola hai zabardasti dekhne ke liye? Yeh bhi aata hai mujhe ki tum gym jaate ho isko gym kyu nahi leke jaate? Arre unka mann," the actor added.

(Her skin colour is what it is. If you don’t want to see it, then don’t. Who has stopped you? Has anyone forced you? People also tell me that I go to the gym why don’t I take her? It’s her wish.)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aayush will be seen in 'Ruslaan'. It is helmed by Karan L Butani. The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role. The action-packed film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. The film is all set to release on April 26.

(With inputs from ANI)